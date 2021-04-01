Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.12

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.12 and last traded at $28.88, with a volume of 3483 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens upgraded Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Get Green Plains alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $478.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,006,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Green Plains by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Green Plains by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 49,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.