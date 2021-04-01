Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Upgraded to Overweight at Stephens

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GPRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $28.76.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $478.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.50 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 15,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

