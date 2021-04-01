Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Short Interest Up 44.4% in March

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNCGY opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 58.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.53. Greencore Group has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $8.79.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GNCGY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greencore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

