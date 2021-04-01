Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) PT Raised to $8.00

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) had its price target raised by research analysts at Roth Capital from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.89% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

GNLN traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.02. 83,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average of $4.18. Greenlane has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $8.73.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Greenlane will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Greenlane news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 44,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $193,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,871.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $191,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,400 shares of company stock valued at $542,790. 83.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Greenlane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Greenlane by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 31,301 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Greenlane by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,156,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 702,962 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 23,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

