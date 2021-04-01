GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Position Increased by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its stake in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,953,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662,524 shares during the quarter. GreenSky accounts for 0.5% of UBS Oconnor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 3.81% of GreenSky worth $32,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 161,547 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 662,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 383,387 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,365,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 848,082 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 610.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 194,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 167,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,161,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,840 shares in the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSKY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.35. 4,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,934. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 125.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.02. GreenSky, Inc. has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $7.40.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GSKY shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

