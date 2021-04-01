Greggs (LON:GRG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,755.19

Shares of Greggs plc (LON:GRG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,755.19 ($22.93) and traded as high as GBX 2,272 ($29.68). Greggs shares last traded at GBX 2,244 ($29.32), with a volume of 287,737 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,748 ($22.84).

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70. The company has a market cap of £2.28 billion and a PE ratio of -173.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,133.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,755.19.

In related news, insider Roger Whiteside sold 85,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,088 ($27.28), for a total value of £1,786,430.16 ($2,333,982.44).

About Greggs (LON:GRG)

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

