Gresham Technologies plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.75 (LON:GHT)

Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Gresham Technologies stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 165 ($2.16). The stock had a trading volume of 322 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,250. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 156.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 136.03. The firm has a market cap of £115.76 million and a P/E ratio of 91.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. Gresham Technologies has a 12-month low of GBX 103 ($1.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 179 ($2.34).

Get Gresham Technologies alerts:

Gresham Technologies Company Profile

Gresham Technologies plc, a software and services company, provides solutions for data integrity and control, banking integration, and payments and cash management in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Clareti Solutions, Other Solutions, and Contracting Services segments.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.