Gresham Technologies plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.75 (LON:GHT)

Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Gresham Technologies stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 165 ($2.16). The stock had a trading volume of 322 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,250. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 156.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 136.03. The firm has a market cap of £115.76 million and a P/E ratio of 91.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. Gresham Technologies has a 12-month low of GBX 103 ($1.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 179 ($2.34).
Gresham Technologies Company Profile
