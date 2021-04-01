Gridcoin (GRC) Price Hits $0.0101 on Exchanges

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Gridcoin has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $12,907.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gridcoin has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One Gridcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Gridcoin Profile

Gridcoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 442,970,281 coins and its circulating supply is 412,317,249 coins. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gridcoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. Gridcoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gridcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gridcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gridcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

