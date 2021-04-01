Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Stock Price Down 4%

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) shares traded down 4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.55 and last traded at $16.59. 79,857 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 941,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.80. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Grifols had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Grifols in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grifols during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Grifols by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 15.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

