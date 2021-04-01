Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Position Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 98.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,313 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Grifols were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 286,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 161,783 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Grifols by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 57,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in Grifols by 9,180.4% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Grifols by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 23,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grifols by 730.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 187,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 164,843 shares in the last quarter. 15.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grifols alerts:

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $17.29 on Thursday. Grifols, S.A. has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Grifols had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 12.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

GRFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grifols presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.