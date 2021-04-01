Grin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $11.14 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Grin has a market cap of $47.04 million and $11.14 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 45.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,011.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,962.22 or 0.03325142 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.69 or 0.00343478 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.47 or 0.00934512 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.59 or 0.00431416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $222.82 or 0.00377589 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.82 or 0.00275910 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00023768 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 69,392,820 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.