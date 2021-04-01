Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Grocery Outlet reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

NASDAQ GO traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $36.80. The stock had a trading volume of 756,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $31.81 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.82.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $74,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,932.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $159,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,150.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,327 shares of company stock valued at $14,337,952 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GO. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 569.7% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,216,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,264,000 after buying an additional 2,736,555 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 8,794,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,685 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4,204.2% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,545,000 after purchasing an additional 884,560 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 244.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,105,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,386,000 after purchasing an additional 784,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,354,000 after purchasing an additional 675,706 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

