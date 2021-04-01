Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.37

Grow Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRWC) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and traded as low as $1.01. Grow Capital shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 243 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21.

About Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC)

Grow Capital, Inc operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services.

