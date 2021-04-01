Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $23.50, but opened at $24.84. Guess’ shares last traded at $25.28, with a volume of 6,428 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Get Guess' alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Guess’ in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 2.08.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.62. Guess’ had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Guess’ by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 81,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Guess’ by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Guess’ by 45.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 15,069 shares during the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess’ Company Profile (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.