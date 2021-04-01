Guess’ Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GES)

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,900 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 921% compared to the typical volume of 382 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Guess’ by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 81,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

GES stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.21. 15,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,591. Guess’ has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 2.08.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.62. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Guess’ will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Guess’ in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

