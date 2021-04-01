Guess”s (GES) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Guess’ (NYSE:GES)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $27.00. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GES. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get Guess' alerts:

Shares of GES stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.45. Guess’ has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 2.08.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.62. Guess’ had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Guess’ will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,813,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Guess’ by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 732,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,573,000 after purchasing an additional 212,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Guess’ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,793,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Guess’ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,446,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Guess’ by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.