Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 119,364 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 736,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,364 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Yamana Gold worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth about $68,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 22.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. CSFB set a $7.00 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

NYSE AUY opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $461.80 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. On average, analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0263 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

