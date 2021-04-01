Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 3,609 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Ball by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLL opened at $84.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.79 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

