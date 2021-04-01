Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 3,659 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365,031 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,559,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,709,000 after buying an additional 3,259,217 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,924,000. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,284,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $37.45 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $40.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.61. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FITB. Argus raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.24.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.