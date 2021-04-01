Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 27,597 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 73.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,597 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Ryder System worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 567.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 673,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,586,000 after acquiring an additional 572,488 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,238,000 after acquiring an additional 291,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,471,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,926,000 after acquiring an additional 189,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 510.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 152,100 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $75.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.33. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $79.90.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

R has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

