Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 5,067 Shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.54% of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYEM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 1,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 13,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $23.63 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $24.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.42.

