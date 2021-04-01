Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 6,759 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667,145 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,002,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,788 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,086 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,428,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.00.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $226.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $613.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.57 and its 200 day moving average is $262.95. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $185.04 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $18.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.