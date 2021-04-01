Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,296 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 245.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $38.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.94. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $49.19.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

