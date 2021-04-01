Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,045 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,061,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,109,000 after buying an additional 1,299,992 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $434,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Entergy by 321.0% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 29,964 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $973,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 558.9% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ETR opened at $99.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.62. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETR. Mizuho upped their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Entergy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.69.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

