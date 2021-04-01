Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 65,714 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Ares Capital worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $19.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average is $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.17 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.81.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

