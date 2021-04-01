Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $824,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,992,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,159,000 after buying an additional 305,267 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,372,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,332,000 after buying an additional 32,104 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE COF opened at $127.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a PE ratio of 63.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.25. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $134.70.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,081 shares of company stock worth $14,056,185 in the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

