Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 283.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,430 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Terex worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Terex by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,718,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,311,000 after acquiring an additional 314,097 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Terex by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,642,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,320,000 after acquiring an additional 373,370 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Terex by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,322,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,147,000 after acquiring an additional 285,864 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Terex by 27.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 704,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after acquiring an additional 153,288 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Terex by 120.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 679,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after acquiring an additional 370,667 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TEX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Terex from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Terex in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Terex from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised Terex to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.82.

Shares of TEX opened at $46.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average is $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -767.83 and a beta of 1.55. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $50.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $786.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.86 million. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.77%.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $2,129,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,104 shares of company stock valued at $7,349,987 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

