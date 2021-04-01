Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.76 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in Carrier Global by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. North American Management Corp increased its position in Carrier Global by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 394,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after buying an additional 18,190 shares during the period. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $42.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.87. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

