Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,362,000 after purchasing an additional 939,404 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Centene by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,252,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,280,000 after buying an additional 21,454 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 5.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,316,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,801,000 after buying an additional 225,690 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of Centene by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,163,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,932,000 after buying an additional 954,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Centene by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,841,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,550,000 after buying an additional 25,987 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,250 shares of company stock worth $2,136,260. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $63.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.17. Centene Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.65.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

