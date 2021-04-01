Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPWR stock opened at $353.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $356.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.53. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $406.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 107.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $233.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.78 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 79.05%.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 44,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.29, for a total value of $16,448,715.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 893,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,001,723.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 23,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $8,462,023.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 277,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,737,046.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,999 shares of company stock valued at $116,227,764 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.00.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

