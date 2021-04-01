Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 428.6% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.70.

American Water Works stock opened at $149.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.56 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.86.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.