Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $4.29 Million Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 56,155 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of SSR Mining worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,375,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,564 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,486,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,332 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,610,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,250,000 after acquiring an additional 556,174 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,427,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,636,000 after acquiring an additional 781,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 80.7% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,829,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,135,000 after acquiring an additional 816,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.67. SSR Mining Inc. has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $25.32.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $370.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.40 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 7.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSRM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

