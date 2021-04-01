Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $4.30 Million Stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,143 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 65,924 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of First Majestic Silver worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,792 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 3.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 430,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 59.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,479 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 50,580 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the third quarter valued at about $301,000. 28.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AG opened at $15.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $24.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -62.32 and a beta of 1.25.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

