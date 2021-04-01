Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,720 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at $172,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 112.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 36,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at $18,950,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $95.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $97.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

