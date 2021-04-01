Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $77.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.12 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.60%.

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

