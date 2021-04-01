Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New $3.85 Million Investment in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 90,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Halozyme Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $214,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,123 shares in the company, valued at $8,372,727.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $2,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 520,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,901,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,324 shares of company stock worth $6,222,772 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HALO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.15.

Shares of HALO opened at $41.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 260.56 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.50.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

