Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 1,634 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 37,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 335.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 80,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 62,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,962,000 after purchasing an additional 739,568 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WLTW opened at $228.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.92. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $153.13 and a 1-year high of $236.11.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.27.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

