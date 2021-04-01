Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 44,180 Shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,556 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 44,180 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 38.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,139 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 10,597 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,127 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 7.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,339 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 21.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,290 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at $120,000.

HIX opened at $6.90 on Thursday. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $7.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

