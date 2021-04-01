Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 1,497.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,176 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,397 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Urban Outfitters worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 999.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,952 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after buying an additional 270,847 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 125,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 38,243 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $1,336,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on URBN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.35.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $37.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -464.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.24.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.