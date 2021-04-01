Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 127.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 239.5% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 26,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,695,000 after buying an additional 18,920 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,112,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

ABMD stock opened at $318.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $311.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.75. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.14 and a 12 month high of $387.40. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.25.

In other Abiomed news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,516,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

