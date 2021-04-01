Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,073 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $685,000. LNZ Capital LP increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2,708.3% during the 4th quarter. LNZ Capital LP now owns 1,685,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 252,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.69.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $25.39.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

