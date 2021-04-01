Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,721 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 978.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 98,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,577,000 after purchasing an additional 89,319 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 263.6% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 13,973 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PKG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Shares of PKG opened at $134.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.24 and a 200 day moving average of $129.00. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $80.17 and a twelve month high of $148.14.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

