Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 120,402 Shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 735,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 120,402 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NCZ. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of NCZ opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $5.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a positive change from Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.