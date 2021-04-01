Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 137,970 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137,970 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of MGM Growth Properties worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGP. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,950,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,042,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,103,000 after purchasing an additional 471,555 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,757,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,550,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,840,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,845,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGP opened at $32.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day moving average is $30.81. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $34.35.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.69%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MGP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.12.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.