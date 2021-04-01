Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 16,339 Shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,339 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 2.20% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECF. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 13.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,132,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after purchasing an additional 133,337 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 228,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 56,686 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 133,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 27,629 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.33. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $17.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Profile

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

