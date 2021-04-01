Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 25,713 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,713 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 136,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,413,000 after purchasing an additional 61,452 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth $550,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO opened at $176.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.76 and its 200-day moving average is $180.97. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.89 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.08.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

