Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 268,730 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 268,730 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HTA. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

NYSE HTA opened at $27.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average is $27.04. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $29.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

