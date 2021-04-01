Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 38,108 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 38,108 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 393,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $829,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 139,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARWR. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.31.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $66.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.37. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.94 and a beta of 1.62. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.79 and a 52-week high of $92.60.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.48 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,218,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 486,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,246,985.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $7,961,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 383,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,913,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,663 shares of company stock worth $16,990,668. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

