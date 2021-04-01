Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 58,036 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,036 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 79,621 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 68,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust alerts:

MAV opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $12.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.