Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 6,004 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,004 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $83,873.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,789,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,865.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HII opened at $205.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $209.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.14.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.09.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

